Cope Memorial Chapel
404 West Arrington Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 327-5142
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:30 PM
St Mary's Catholic Church
Bloomfield, NM
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
Bloomfield, NM
Philomena Abeyta Obituary
Philomena Abeyta

Bloomfield - Philomena Abeyta 92 of Bloomfield passed from this life on August 10, 2019.

Philomena was one of the oldest residents of Rosa New Mexico.

She touched the hearts of many, and was loved by all.

She will truly be missed.

Philomena was preceded in death by her husband Silviano Abeyta, her daughter Nora Garcia,

her parents, Beatrice and Frank Abeyta and her sister Rosalie Martinez.

She is survived by her sons Tony (Millie), Silvie (Pat), Lloyd (Rory), Joe, Larry (Mary Ann) and Lenny (Myrtle). Her daughters Virginia (George) Wilson, Angie, Neoma (Jim) Reihsen, Carol and Esther. Her brother Frank Abeyta, sister Sally Herrera, 25 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.

A Rosary will be held at 7:30 pm, Thursday 8/15/19 at St Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomfield.

Service will be 11:00 am, Friday 8/16/19 at St Mary's Catholic Church with burial following service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Philomena is in the care of Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington.

You may add condolences on our website www.serenityandcompany.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
