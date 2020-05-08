|
Phyllis A Pyle
Midland - Phyllis A. Pyle, 92 of Midland, TX, went peacefully to heaven on May 7, 2020.
Born Phyllis Ann Haney to Mike and Bertha Haney in Stroud, OK. Phyllis attended 12 years of public school. After graduating Stroud High School, Phyllis became a phone operator in Stroud and later transferred to Oklahoma City and continued working there.
While living in Oklahoma City, Phyllis met and married Lloyd A. Pyle in 1952.
After living in Sterling, CO, and Potter, NE., the now family of 5 relocated to Farmington, NM in 1963 and lived until Phyllis moved to Midland in 2012. Phyllis is survived by her sister, Joyce Van Cleve of Shawnee, OK; Three children, Michael Pyle (Robbie) of Buda, TX, Sharon Gibson (Kris) of Midland, TX and Linda Simmons (Tim) of Cabot, AR. She is also survived by four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Phyllis was predeceased by a great grandson in 1998 and her loving husband in 2012.
Phyllis was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Farmington. She loved traveling, reading and embroidering. She was an active member of Midland Senior Citizens where she enjoyed Bible Studies and Gospel Singing. Phyllis will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020