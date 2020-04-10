|
Phyllis Ann Broker
Aztec - Phyllis Ann Broker, 82, of Aztec, NM passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Aztec, NM. She was born on February 28, 1938 in La Crosse, WI to Phillip Hess and Mildred Hall.
We are comforted knowing Phyllis is now resting with our Lord. While we are unable to hold a memorial service due to current events, our family is grateful for everyone's prayers, love and support.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, James Broker and son Michael Hansen.
Phyllis is survived by son, Jeffrey Hansen; daughters, Jenifer Barker, Julie Branch; grandsons, Darrick Hansen, Wesley Branch and Pete Branch.
