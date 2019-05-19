|
Phyllis Ann (Chesnut) Duggins aka (MaMa Fitty), born May 28, 1951 in Wynnewood Oklahoma. She went to be with her heavenly father on May 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years Mike Duggins, her father Thomas D. Chesnut, her mother Winnie Chesnut, and two brothers Tommy Chesnut and Chris Chesnut. She is survived by her children, Dana Duggins ( Jesus ), Mikel J. Christensen ( Ryen), and Jason Duggins. Also her daughter in Christ Millie Raymond and seven grandchildren, Alex Haley ( Tyla), Champ Mendoza, Tristan Duggins, TayLr Sandoval, Kyler ( Bing ) Duggins, Maci Carter and Trevor Duggins. She has four great grandchildren, Jaxson Haley, Vallen J. Duggins, Benjamin McKnight and a great grand-daughter on the way. She was known to her grandchildren as "MaMa Fitty". Also survived by her sister Sharon Goshorn (RG), her sister in Christ, Colleen Edge and nieces and nephews. Phyllis had a great love for God, her family and friends. She moved to Aztec from Oklahoma in the 50's during the boom along with her mother, sister and brothers. She was very active in school, she did sports and cheerleading. In 1968 she met and married her high school sweetheart "Mike". In 1969 they started their family of 3. She loved taking care of her family and enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes. She worked for Smith's Food and Drug for 21 years and then retired. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and it preceded to spread to different areas after that, but she never once gave into it, her strong faith kept her going and she knew God was not done with her yet.
A memorial service will be held at Farmington Funeral Home on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 2pm.
