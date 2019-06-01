Services
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
Farmington - Rachel Kristine Lanier was taken from us May 25, 2019. She was born Feb 1, 1981 in Farmington, NM to Harry Thomas & Donna Mae Lanier. She is survived by sister Karrie Clark & brother Chris Lanier. She has 5 sons; Jourdan Lanier (Celeste), Jaydoun Williams (Marisol Amber), Jeremiah Lanier (Zoe), Joshua Lanier and Justin Lloyd. She also has 2 grandchildren; Cecily Lanier & Amari Williams, nieces Leah Tso (Brandon S.) & Jocelyn Lanier, nephews Brandon Tso & Micah Lanier, numerous other relatives & friends. A service will be held Monday, June 3 at 10:00 am @ Alternative Choice Funeral Home.
