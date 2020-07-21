Rafael Anjel Mendoza, Jr.
Farmington - It is with great sadness we announce Rafael Anjel Mendoza, Jr, 38 years of age, passed Wednesday July 15, 2020 at his home in Farmington New Mexico.
Rafael was born January 17, 1982 in Farmington, New Mexico to Rafael and Francisca Mendoza. He was the second oldest of four children.
Rafael and Chariss Mendoza were married September 2, 2000, they had five children. Rafael spent all his time providing for his family. He was Pipeline Inspector, Oil and Gas. He loved to help people.
Rafael spent his time either at home or out at the lake on the boat with his family. He was always thinking of others. To know him is to love him.
He was preceded in death by Grandparents Carlos Mendoza, Iduvije Ornelas, Rodolfo Varela and Delfina Reyes.
He was survived by Chariss Mendoza, Children: Dalyla, Cynthany, Tatianna, Rafael III, and Lukas Mendoza. Parents: Rafael and Francisca Mendoza. Siblings: Viviana and Daniel Aguirre, Mirla Holden and Stephen Routt, Eli Mendoza. Grandchild: Lorenzo Vigil. Dog: Chato Mendoza
The Viewing is for the Family and Closest Family Friends.
Funeral/Burial Services; Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 am. Held at Pinon Hills Community Church. Officiated by Pastor Keith Corley. Burial Services immediately following the funeral service.
A Car/Truck/Bike Cruz in his honor, will be announced.
Reception will be announced.
Honorary Pallbearers: Rafael III and Lukas Mendoza
Pallbearers: Eli Mendoza, Jason Holden, Andres Palacios, Pete Kelley, Michael Torres, and Jeff Davis.
Rafael's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com
.