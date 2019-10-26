|
|
Sgt Randal Doak USMC Ret
Buckey AZ - Sgt. Randal Doak USMC (Ret.) passed away Monday, Oct. 21.
Randy was a war veteran who proudly served his country for 10 years in the US Marine Corps. Where he worked as a heavy truck mechanic. Upon his discharge in July 2018 he obtained his CDL and worked as a technician and truck driver.
In addition to spending time with his two daughters In his spare time he enjoyed working on engines of all sorts. He could often be found in the garage with his head buried under the hood of his latest project. Randal was charismatic, outspoken and instantly liked by all who met him. We will miss him dearly
Preceded in death by: Great grandmother: Betty Nell Doak. Survived by: Parents Brady and Lori Johnson; Daughters, Grace and Reagan Doak; Sisters Mary and Shelby Johnson; Grand Parents Kent and Betty Doak and Gordon and Mary Johnson
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Cope Memorial Chapel with burial afterwards at Memory Gardens.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019