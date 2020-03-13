|
|
Randall Roberts
Farmington - Randall C. Roberts went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9th 2020. He was born on September 16, 1953, in Oklahoma and moved to Farmington in 1961. He met his wife, Sandy, in 1971 and they wed in 1972. Randy is preceeded in death by his father, Ewel Roberts. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, children, Tony (Kimberly) Roberts and Mandi (Curt) Williams, mother, Pauline Roberts, brother, Lindy (Kathy) Roberts and grandchildren, Tonie Baylie and Paola Roberts, Ashleight Petrie, and Jared and Justin Williams.
Randy felt called into the ministry at a young age and he graduated in 1978 with a degree in Theology from the Baptist Bible College. He began his career in ministry in Tulsa, OK, with time also spent in Odessa, TX, and Albuquerque, NM. In 1988, he felt the Lord's calling to be a Missionary to Costa Rica, where he and his wife Sandy spent more than 30 years ministering.
Randy's great passion for technology was certainly an extension of his ministry. Countless hours were spent researching new technology, building computers, and fidgeting with all types of electronics. He shared this knowledge through his teachings, media development, and assisting friends and family with their own technology.
A Farmington Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 3rd at 10:30am at Emmanuel Baptist Church. An Albuquerque Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 4th at 11:00am at Berean Baptist Church.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020