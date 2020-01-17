|
Raoul T. Chacon
Albuquerque - Our father, son, brother and friend, Raoul T. Chacon, 45, of Albuquerque, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born July 23, 1974 in Espanola to Tony and Mary Lou Chacon, currently of Servilleta. He was preceded in death by paternal and maternal grandparents, Delfino & Teodrita Chacon and Anita & Feliberto Trejo. Raoul was raised in Farmington where he graduated from FHS in 1992. He had fun playing football growing up and was selected to play in the 1991-92 North/ South All-star game. He greatly enjoyed the outdoors throughout his life that included fishing, hunting, camping, snowboarding and off-roading. He had a signature hawk call that everyone knew it was him when he squawked. He was partial to all sorts of music and definitely liked it loud. He had an extraordinarily kind heart that never quit caring or giving and it easily made him friends wherever he went. You could always depend on him to help, whether in need or most times simply just to lend a hand. He loved to cook, especially outside on the grill or wood stove. He made a killer brisket and is well-known for his famous hot cocoa. Raoul had a passion for audio/video design and installation. He marveled in his big screen with surround sound system creations and valued the experience and smiles it brought to people. He loved being a father and was deeply devoted to his kids. He knew he was blessed every time he was in their presence and was particular to watching and supporting his boys perform in their football and wrestling events and being in the stands when his daughter cheered. He had a smile and laugh that would brighten the room. He was the king of sweets and indulged in his favorites like blue berry buckle, mom's sweet rice, daily bowl of cereal, chocolate, candy and popsicles. He enjoyed gatherings of family and friends for any and whatever reasons to get together. Raoul loved deeply and is deeply loved. He will be missed. Raoul is survived by his parents; most cherished and beloved children, Anthony, Josh and Chloe his princess all of Albuquerque; and their mother, Lisa Hulse of Odessa, TX. He is also survived by younger brothers, Felix (Jessica) of Houston, TX, Jose (Christine) of Albuquerque, and baby sister, Amanda (Lawrence) Lucero of Farmington as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A rosary will be recited on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Ohkay Owingeh with a memorial mass to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at the La Villita Cemetery. The family of Raoul T. Chacon has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Española Valley. 505-747-7477 - www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020