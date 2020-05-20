|
Raymond A. Frye
Farmington - Raymond A. Frye, 88, Farmington NM, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
Mr. Frye is survived by his wife, Donna, his 6 children and their spouses, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and his sister Carol Ross.
We invite you to celebrate his life with us as we celebrate his love, his life and his transition into his heavenly home.
Viewing at Alternative Choice, 804 N. Dustin, Farmington; Friday, May 22, 12:00 to 2:30 PM (2 at a time with masks). Graveside at Greenlawn Cemetery at 3:00 PM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020