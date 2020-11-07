Raymond B. Bennett



Nenahnezad - Raymond Bitsue Bennett, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Nenahnezad, NM. Raymond was Naakai dine'é (Mexican clan), born for the Naasht'ézhi dine'é (Zuni clan). Raymond was born on December 10, 1931 in Chaco Wash, NM. He was married to his sweetheart, Irene (Warren) Bennett, for 67 years before her passing in 2018. He is survived by 6 daughters: Deborah Bennett, Victoria Becenti (Jimmie), Angela Poole (Kelly), Linda Bennett-Begaye (Norman), Gwendolen Smith (Vernon) and Rayette Gould (Anderson). He is preceded in death by 3 sons: Raymond Bennett Jr., Randy Bennett and Raynard Bennett. He was a loving Cheii and Nalí to 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Raymond was a lifetime Ironworker and Silversmith, and a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. After retiring from ironworking in 1987, he enjoyed selling his handmade silver jewelry with his wife, Irene, at Arts and Crafts shows and Feast Days. He was an avid football and boxing fan and loved to hunt in his younger years. Graveside services only will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Kirtland/Fruitland Cemetery). Flowers may be delivered to Cope Memorial (Farmington location).









