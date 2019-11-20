Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Farmington High School Commons
corner of Sunset and 20th Street
Farmington, NM
Raymond Eugene Horvath

Farmington - Raymond Eugene Horvath died on November 2, 2019 in Farmington. He was born on January 23, 1928 in Gallup, New Mexico to John G. Horvath Sr. and Lillie Mae Cates. Ray was preceded in death by his wife Nellie. A complete obituary is available on the Farmington Daily Times and Durango Herald website.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Mary Alice Schofield, Eleanor Gibson, John Horvath, and Robert Horvath. He is survived by sisters Edith Bukovec, Bertha Peden, and George Horvath. He is also survived by children Gary Horvath (Inna), Jan Nesslage (John), and Dale Horvath (Frances), 7 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life (service and reception) will be held at 11 a.m. on November 29 at Farmington High School in the Commons. Attendees may enter the FHS parking area near the corner of Sunset and 20th and park in the administrators lot. The Commons is located through the main entrance at the end of the hallway.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Foundation for Educational Excellence: Attention Cindy Lyons, Farmington Municipal Schools, 3401 East 30th Street, Suite A, Farmington, NM 87402.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019
