Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lindrith Area Heritage School Gymnasium
NM-595 Lindrith
View Map
Lindrith - Raymond Lee Howard, 86, resident of Lindrith, NM passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Reva Arelene Howard. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eloise A. Howard; daughters, Leisa (Scott) Baxstrom, Ramona Howard, and Lola (Ben) Gonzales; grandchildren, Elliott (Angela) Howard, Courtney (Napoleon) Ullbarri, Jake Baxstrom, Benjamin (Kia) Gonzales, and Katie (Anthony) Duran; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Reva, Ella, Bailey, Silas, and a baby girl on the way. He was an avid cattleman. He worked at the Gas Company of NM in Chama, NM and retired after 38 years of service. After years of raising cattle and hay in the Chama Valley, he and his wife moved to Kirtland, NM to enjoy the rest of their retirement. He was fortunate enough to spend his remaining years in his beloved home of Gavilan, NM.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Lindrith Area Heritage School Gymnasium, NM-595 Lindrith, NM 87029. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Fund www.woundedwarriorfund.org or in his name. Please visit our online guestbook for Raymond at:

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 7, 2019
