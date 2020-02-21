|
Raymond "Ray" Maddoux
Bloomfield - Raymond (Ray) Maddoux, 77, passed peacefully away on February 21st in his home surrounded by family. He was the husband of Ardith (Ardy) Maddoux. They shared 50 years of marriage together.
He was born in Sayre, OK to Laura Gene and RL Maddoux. He received a degree in Animal Science from Oklahoma Panhandle State University and a degree in Vocational Agriculture from Oklahoma State University. His first teaching job was in Dulce, NM, teaching Vocational Agriculture for 10 years. He then worked for the State of New Mexico as a meat inspector and spent some time working in the oil fields of New Mexico. He then returned to teaching in Chinle, AZ, for 19 years until he retired in 2003.
Ray loved farming, gardening and wood-working. His biggest joy was sharing the things he loved doing with his grandchildren. They meant the world to him.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents Raymond Lee Maddoux and Laura Gene Maddoux (Hubbard); sister Pam Couch; grandparents H.F. and Pauline Maddoux and John and Mary Hubbard.
Raymond is survived by his loving wife Ardith J. Maddoux (Kehler); son Kevin R. (Kristen) Maddoux; daughter Kindra D. (Kerry) Schutt; brother Brad Maddoux; sister Dianna Sanders and Neta Brauchi; grandchildren Kameryn S. Schutt, Kadynce J. Schutt and Mia E. Maddoux.
There will be a funeral service at 10:00am on Tuesday, February 25th at Farmington Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Littleton, CO. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Garcia, Daniel Sedillo, Bob Switzer, Jack Nightingale, Charlie Tallman, Bill Hale and Mark Wall.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Three Rivers Education Foundation. www.3riversed.org.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020