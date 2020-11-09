Raynaldo SkeetJanuary 29, 1971 -October 27, 2020Surrounded by family, our beloved Hero passed away on October 27th in Aurora, CO. He will forever be loved and cherished by his children, his Dodge family of Nenahnezad, NM, and his Skeet family of Window Rock, AZ.Raynaldo was born in Shiprock, NM to Marie Dodge and Raymond Skeet, Sr. His Navajo clans in matrilineal order are Áshiihnii, Tábaahá, Naasht'ézhi, and Dibélzhíní. His maternal grandparents were Annie (Yazzie) Dodge and Selaw Benally-Dodge of Nenahnezad, NM and paternal grandparents were Eleanor (Nez) Skeet and Tom Skeet of Window Rock, AZ.He graduated from Kirtland Central High School in 1990, and served our country with the 1/7 Battalion, Security Platoon Pacific Marines during the Gulf War and other missions to Panama and Somalia. Raynaldo lived a good, extremely hard-working, conservative life and had the courage and strength to face adversity when duty called. His greatest passions were being a loving father and a proud Marine!He was preceded in death by his mother, maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, uncles (John Dodge, Jimmy Dodge, Charley Dodge, Harvey Dodge, John Skeet, Tom Skeet, Robert Skeet), and aunts (Eleanor Harwood, Betty Platero, Shirley Dodge).He is survived by his children (Rolondo, Darrien, Dominique), wife, father, and brothers (Raynard Skeet, Rayfael Skeet, Raymond Skeet, Jr.).A Memorial in his honor was held on November 7, 2020 in Fruitland, NM.