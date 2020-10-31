Reba Estlack



Farmington - On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Reba Estlack took her last breath while at San Juan Regional Medical Center. She was recovering from a hip replacement and left this world as gracefully as she lived in it. Earlier in the day, she shared tears, joy and laughter with her daughter, Dianna.



Reba was born on May 7, 1928 in Oklahoma to Ethyl and Herbert McClure and moved to Wasco, CA in her teens. After marrying Dale Pace and giving birth to Dianna and Rodney, they moved to Farmington, New Mexico where Randall was born. Reba was proud to make a home in Farmington where she would happily reside for the remainder of life. In her 50s, she met the love of her life, Layton Estlack. They enjoyed many adventures RVing, boating and wintering in Mexico. He showered her with love, food and affection throughout their nearly 20-year marriage, until his death.



Reba loved this community, and many knew her from her years working retail at Gibson's Department Store, worshiping at Emmanual Baptist Church, swimming at Lion's pool and dancing at the Senior Center. It was at the Senior Center where she met Earl Brown, who would become a loving companion for nearly a decade until he passed in 2015.



Reba had a loving heart, an incredible smile and a way of charming strangers without any effort at all. She loved to dance, and it didn't take her long after her surgery to try out a hip shake for her medical team's enjoyment. She is survived by her daughter, Dianna (Steve) Waide; two sons, Rodney (Joni) Pace and Randall (Dana) Pace; her grandchildren, Jeremy Serrano, Jessica (Eric) Hanserd, Laura (Jacob) Holt, Nathan Pace and Adam (Jennifer) Pace; and her great grandchildren, Kayla Johnson, Erica Hanserd, Kobe Hanserd and Emma Pace.



Reba was grateful to remain in her home almost to the end, thanks to her dedicated caregiver, Pearl. She was looking forward to being reunited with her loved ones in heaven.



Services will be postponed until after the pandemic. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family is suggesting donations to the Echo Food Bank to feed children and families who are struggling.









