Rebecca "Becky" Lynn Washburn
Farmington - Becky Washburn, 79, beloved wife, mother, a grandmother, sister and friend passed from this life on March 5, 2020, in Farmington, NM.
She was born in Los Angeles, California, to Gerald and Cleo Jenkins. Much of her childhood was spent in California. Her family later settled in Aztec, New Mexico, where she attended junior high and high school. After graduating from high school Becky received training to become a reading tutor, a position that she held for 17 years. She also enjoyed a successful career as a model and fashion coach for 25 years, organizing fashion shows at the Animas Valley Mall. Additionally, she developed her talents in interior design, decorating and sewing.
Becky married her sweetheart, Delbert "Del" Washburn in the St. George Utah Temple on June 8, 1962. They went on to raise 4 children together.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions throughout her lifetime. She served as president of the Young Women's organization and blessed the lives of many young women in the 10 years that she served.
Becky will be remembered for her friendship, thoughtfulness, kindness, grace, generosity, determination and faith.
She was preceded in death by their son Kenny.
Becky is survived by her husband, Delbert "Del" Washburn; her children Clifford and Dawn Washburn, Bryan and Penny Washburn, Tiffany and Shane Chaffin and daughter-in-law Mary Jane Washburn; siblings Leroy Jenkins, Diana Barr and Ronnie Jenkins; 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and other extended family. She will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 14th at 10:00am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on College Blvd. in Farmington, NM. Graveside will follow at Memory Gardens.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 12, 2020