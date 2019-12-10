|
|
Rebecca Marie Gomez
Farmington - On December 9, 2019, Rebecca Marie Gomez, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away at home surrounded by her family. Rebecca Marie Gomez was born to parents Francisco and Jacobita Gonzales September 28, 1928 in Angostura, New Mexico. Rebecca was a high school graduate and a loving mother and grandmother, she loved quilting, embroidery, crocheting, ceramics and many other arts and crafts. She also enjoyed fishing, playing cards, watching football, cheering for her children's teams and watching baseball and softball. Rebecca was a devout Catholic, a member of the Legion of Mary, Secular Franciscans and Cecelia Rosary Maker.
Rebecca is preceded in death by her husband Jose Gilbert Gomez, parents; Francisco and Jacobita Gonzales, sons; Randall Gomez, son-in-law; Jesus Monclova, daughters; Evelyn Gomez, daughter-in-law; Lorraine Gomez, brothers; Candido Gonzales, Frank Gonzales and Brother Donald Gonzales, sisters; Lucia Gonzales and Celia Mascarenas. She is survived by sons; Gilbert Gomez, Francisco (Shirley) Gomez, Ted (Pearl) Gomez, Eugene (Tammy) Gomez, Greg Gomez, Leonard (Anita) Gomez, Anthony (Therese) Gomez and Gabriel ( Laurie) Gomez, daughters; Linda Monclova, Rachael Ferson, Vivian (Jimmy) Armenta, Yvonne (Cliff) Vigil and Bernadine (Steve) Smalley, brother; Martin Gonzales, sister; Ramonsita Sanchez and 85 grandchildren, 113 great-grandchildren and 10 great great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be held at 9:00 AM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A reception will follow burial at Knights of Columbus at 305 N Orchard Ave. Farmington, NM. Donations can be made to Jose & Rebecca Gomez Scholarship for Sacred Heart Catholic School; Please contact Eugene Gomez (575)-312-1862.
Rebecca's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel 404 W Arrington Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-327-5142.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019