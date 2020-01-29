Services
Cope Memorial Chapel
404 West Arrington Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 327-5142
Farmington - Rena Mae Padilla went to be with Our Heavenly Father on January 24, 2020 in Farmington, NM at the age of 80. Rena is survived by her husband, Jack Padilla; children, Andy Padilla, Jeff Padilla, Cindy Slim, and Carolyn (Raynard) Beyale; grandchildren, Matthias Slim, Ariel (Davison) Padilla-Joe, Hannah Beyale, and Brianna Beyale. Great grand-dogs, Leia, Charlie, and Joey. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lowe and Emily Benally of Mitten Rock, New Mexico. Rena was born on November 25, 1939 in Mitten Rock, New Mexico.

A funeral is scheduled on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at the United Pentecostal Church, 1900 N. Fairview Ave, Farmington, NM. She will be laid to rest at Kirtland Cemetery, with reception to follow.

The family of Rena Padilla would like to thank the 4th floor staff of San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Flowers and condolences may be sent to Cope Memorial, 404 W. Arrington St, Farmington NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
