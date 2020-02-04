|
Rendo J. Stowell
Bloomfield - Rendo J Stowell, 92, of Bloomfield NM, returned to his Heavenly Father, Sunday February 2, 2020. He was born July 26, 1927 in Miami Arizona to Brigham Earl Stowell and Macy Ellen Green Stowell. He was a WWII veteran and has always loved his country. Upon returning from the war he married Velda Aleen Richey June 8, 1948, who preceded him in death 6 years ago. He retired from El Paso Natural Gas Company after 34 years. He loved and appreciated all the men he worked with and many have been lifelong friends. Rendo and Velda were blessed with six children, Renda (Dean), Dean (Vonda), Kevin (Debbie), Mitch (Jill), Darren (Laura), and Kelly (Mike). His life was also blessed with 35 grandchildren and 96 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Rendo was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a Branch President and Bishop and many other callings. He and his wife served a mission in New Guinea and Australia. He worked in Boy Scouts and was given the Silver Beaver Award. He loved his family, gardening and wood working and could fix anything that was broken. He was the last survivor of his immediate family. A casual visitation will be from 6 to 8 PM Friday February 7, 2020 at the Bloomfield Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 804 W Blanco Blvd in Bloomfield. Funeral Services for Rendo will be at 11:00 AM Saturday Feb 8, 2020 at the same location. Interment will follow in the East Hammond Cemetery in Bloomfield. Rendo's care is entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W Apache St in Farmington, NM - 505-325-2211.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020