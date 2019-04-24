|
Renee Annette Lamoreux-Gibson
Aurora - Heaven has gained a bright star and pianist. Renee Annette Lamoreux-Gibson was called into the arms of Jesus on Friday, April 12 at home in Aurora, Colorado following a brief but heroic battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Erin Marie Holden, grandsons Tyler and Devihn Williamson. She is also survived by the love of her life, Jamie Gibson, his son Brady & wife Ellie, grandson Archer, her brother Matt Lamoreux and his wife Bert, and sister, Marie Greene and her husband Dave, one niece, three nephews, one great niece, and six great nephews, and host of friends who have become family. How she loved her family! Renee began playing the piano after church on a Sunday when she was just three years old. She studied piano well into her adult years under a vast array of teachers. She was studying at University level from age eight. She studied hard and practiced harder. She enjoyed playing for an audience, whether two people or two hundred. Her beloved Fiona, a beautiful Baldwin grand piano, still graces the living room in Aurora.
From an early age she was the life of the party. She was beautiful, highly intelligent, and never met a stranger. Her personality was bigger than life. She had a way of making every person feel like a cherished friend. She also had a way of welcoming every new face into her spiritual community, and then building a relationship with them.
Her artistry reached beyond her musical abilities. She went through phases of delving into various other artistic areas, and nailed each one: painting, calligraphy, drawing, singing, jewelry making, interior decorating.
Renee's faith in Jesus Christ and complete trust in God was the foundation of her life in recent years, and especially during these last difficult months. A Celebration of Renee's life is scheduled for Sunday, April 28, 2:00 pm, at Horan & McConaty Funeral Services, 11150 E Dartmouth Ave, Aurora, CO 80014
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019