Farmington - Renee B. Johnson "Nee", 53, a life-long resident of Farmington, NM entered into Heaven's Gates unexpectedly on March 24, 2020 at the age of 52 at San Juan Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 12, 1967 to Raynel and Delfa Montano, in Torrance, California but was raised in Farmington. Renee graduated from Farmington High School and continued her career in cosmetology to become a hair dresser. Aside from spending time with her children and grandchildren, she enjoyed hanging out with family, watching Sci-Fi and scary movies, watching and attending baseball games, football and camping. She will be deeply missed my family, friends and all who knew her.



Renee is preceded in death by her grandmother; Ebelia Montano. She is survived by her son; Randy Johnson, daughters; Reana Sanchez and Desiree Coon; parents; Raynel and Delfa Montano, brothers; Ray Montano and Marcos Montano, sisters; Claudette Sena, Brenda Montoya, Anjelica Stevens and grandchildren; Airiana Jaramillo, Jose Villarreal, Andres Villarreal, Ammerie Lopez, Tayvian Coon, Aviana Montoya and Brody Johnson.



A memorial service is scheduled for 10 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Oasis Church in Farmington, NM. Face coverings are required and social distancing will be utilized.









