1/1
Renee B. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renee B. Johnson

Farmington - Renee B. Johnson "Nee", 53, a life-long resident of Farmington, NM entered into Heaven's Gates unexpectedly on March 24, 2020 at the age of 52 at San Juan Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 12, 1967 to Raynel and Delfa Montano, in Torrance, California but was raised in Farmington. Renee graduated from Farmington High School and continued her career in cosmetology to become a hair dresser. Aside from spending time with her children and grandchildren, she enjoyed hanging out with family, watching Sci-Fi and scary movies, watching and attending baseball games, football and camping. She will be deeply missed my family, friends and all who knew her.

Renee is preceded in death by her grandmother; Ebelia Montano. She is survived by her son; Randy Johnson, daughters; Reana Sanchez and Desiree Coon; parents; Raynel and Delfa Montano, brothers; Ray Montano and Marcos Montano, sisters; Claudette Sena, Brenda Montoya, Anjelica Stevens and grandchildren; Airiana Jaramillo, Jose Villarreal, Andres Villarreal, Ammerie Lopez, Tayvian Coon, Aviana Montoya and Brody Johnson.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Oasis Church in Farmington, NM. Face coverings are required and social distancing will be utilized.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved