|
|
Aztec, NM
Richard Allan Cleveland
September 11, 1949 - February 19, 2019
Richard Allan Cleveland, 69, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Aztec following a long battle with liver cancer. He was born September 11, 1949 in Brooklyn, New York to Eva Googer and Harry Cleveland. Richard was a loving husband, beloved father and a devoted grandfather to his 29 grandchildren.
Richard was a Vietnam-era veteran of the Air Force and retired from the Air Force after 20 years. He graduated from Central Missouri University in 1991. He was a devoted Catholic, a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus, a member of the Saint Joseph's Men's Club, a lector for his church and was involved in Prison Ministry. He loved traveling and visiting his children and grandchildren. He loved walking the hills around his home with Jiggity Jig his golden doodle.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Hisky Cleveland.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Bevlin (Joseph) Lyons, Susanna (Marco) Emerson and Amara (Matthew) Griswold; sons, Benjamin (Brandy) Cleveland and Dominic (Laurinda) Cleveland; sister, Paula (Matthew) McClelland and 29 grandchildren.
A Rosary will be recited at 11 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 with Funeral Mass to follow at St Joseph's Catholic Parrish, 424 N. Mesa Verde Ae, Aztec, NM. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Richard's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec, 405 S. Main Ave., 505-334-9332. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 24, 2019