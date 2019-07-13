Services Farmington Funeral Home 2111 W Apache St Farmington , NM 87401 (505) 325-2211 Resources More Obituaries for Richard Hepler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Alvin Hepler

Farmington - Richard Alvin Hepler passed away on 7/10/19 at home, surrounded by his family after a noble battle with Alzheimer's. Richard was born 9/20/1931 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. His parents were Albert Eugene Helper and Ruby Bertha Berdina Peterson.



Richard grew up in Jamestown, New York. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 and served during the Korean War as a radio operator in Greenland at Narsarsuaq Air Force Base. After his military service, he then received a BS in geology in 1957 from Ohio State University. Throughout his life, Richard had quite a few fun and unique jobs including a summer as a gandy dancer, bell hop in the Florida Keys, highway flagger in the Colorado Rockies, police department radio dispatcher, bartender and apartment maintenance man. He also worked for the National Bureau of Standards, ESSA, NOAA and USPS. Richard retired in 1985 from the United States Forest Service after an adventurous career as a geologist.



Richard met Carolyn Irvin in Farmington, New Mexico. She was a long-distance operator and they met over the phone as Richard made many long-distance calls after oil scout meetings in the Four Corners area. They had three daughters and raised them in Durango, Colorado. Richard and Carolyn were later divorced and Richard remained a devoted father to his three girls. He never missed a school event, track meet or band concert.



Richard valued personal experiences and relationships over material possessions. To him, the true gems in life were adventure, knowledge and relationships. He loved to travel, both at home and abroad.



Richard loved the outdoors and taking his family on adventures, teaching them to appreciate the splendor and majesty of nature. Richard deeply enjoyed camping and hiking in the mountains and fishing the many lakes of Colorado with his daughters. Richard was never without a book and was a true intellectual with a broad knowledge of almost every topic. He was known for devouring his local libraries, subject by subject. He filled his days with the music of the great composers and operas.



Richard was bigger than life and a hero to all that knew him. Known for spurring creativity, he spread a spirit of curiosity to all he met. He believed that everyone was capable of learning whatever they were interested in. He truly believed that regardless of our station in life, we are all worthwhile and life has much to offer for each of us.



His daughters and family have cherished and will miss Richard's kindness, mentorship, protection, wit, sarcasm and teasing, lust for life, old stories, fatherly advice, unconditional love, magic and imagination, tolerance, strength, Aristotle stories, hikes up Hepler mountain, trips to the beach, Sunday funny papers, the Russian hat, the black T-Bird also known "Das Boat", the gray Forest Service truck named Hepzibah, singing Hepler songs on our drives and adventures, love and laughter, hugs and kisses and just the best Dad a girl could ask for.



Richard is preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Ora Hepler, brother Jim Hepler, sister Shirley Hepler and ex-wife Carolyn Hepler.



He is survived by his daughters Kristina Lynn Elliott, Erika Kathleen Green and Ingrid Sophia Gilbert; his sons-in-law Steve Gilbert, Brian Green and Les Elliott; his grandchildren Hallie Lynn Hepler, Jacob Paul Smith, Marko Montana Green and Sydney Elise Gilbert; his siblings Johanna Peterson and David Hepler and many beloved nieces, nephews and in-laws.



Richard asked that we not mourn his passing with a funeral service. Instead, he has asked family to escort him on his final walkabout, rediscovering many of his favorite streams, lakes, trails and mountains - returning him to this land that he loved so much.



