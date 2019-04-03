|
|
Richard Eugene "Dick" Bolli
- - Richard Eugene "Dick" Bolli passed away suddenly and unexpectedly March 13, 2019. He was born 7.29.1941 to Jacob and Iva Bolli in Columbia, Missouri. He grew up in Columbia and graduated from Hickman High School. He was very active in baseball, playing semipro baseball as a pitcher for the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburg Pirates farm teams.
Dick was a skilled sheetmetal worker following the path of his father and older brother Jack. Dick moved to the Farmington, NM, area in 1973, where he continued his sheetmetal career, and coached little league baseball. He married Joellen "Jinx" Agee Lozier in 1976.
After retirement he was active in animal rescue operations for the Farmington and Aztec Animal Shelters, and San Juan Animal League activities. Many will remember him in the art world as the original creator of the "Dicky Bird"; and a bevy of wacky metal work creations. Dick also enjoyed playing disk golf with Jinx and sons Craig and Denny and a number of friends. He is most fondly remembered by family and friends for his infectious smile and ever-present paperback westerns.
He was proceeded in death by Jacob and Iva Bolli and older brothers Jack and Don Bolli. Survived by wife Jinx. Daughter Sharon, partner Jack Campbell, Sons Richard Denny and Justin Michael Bolli, partner Amanda, granddaughters Jetta Belle and Arial Quinn. Stepson Craig Lozier and grandsons Luke and Nathaniel Lozier; stepdaughter Lisa Lozier and granddaughters Nyssa and Monica Stant. His sisters Mary McGavock and Agnus "Babe" Boyd and brother Ed and partner Mary Ann Bolli., and 19 nieces and nephews.
Celebration of his life is being planned for the end of July 2019, the date and location to be determined.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019