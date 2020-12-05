Richard Grady Mason



Terrell - Richard Grady Mason, 79, went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2020. Richard was born on January 16, 1941 to Odus and Estelle Mason; in Wichita Falls, TX. He was a very noble and kind man. He was a loving Husband, Father and a very proud PaPa, He was a Christian who never spoke unkind words. Richard was a hardworking man. He built his career in sales in the mining and tire Industries and was known for his accomplishments in sales. Richard received a Salesman of the Year award in Dallas TX. He was an outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was able to use his passion for the outdoors and hunting to establish his own business in Kaufman, TX; KanTex Manufacturing that sold Outdoor and Sporting Goods. Richard was preceded in death by his father Odus Mason, Mother Estelle Mason and sister Lahoma Greenwood. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years Phyllis Mason of Kaufman, TX; sons Ron Mason and wife Jackie from Farmington, New Mexico; J. Mason and his wife Tegan from Kaufman, Texas; daughter Terri Vance and her husband Eddie from Mabank, Texas; his brother John Mason from Wichita Falls, Texas; sisters Movelda Patterson from Iowa Park, Texas, Wanda Hall from Wichita Falls, Texas and Nelda Wilbanks from Florida; grandchildren: Ross Garrett, Russell Grant, Randall Geoffrey Mason, Kaylee Welch and Ryan Webb; great grandchildren: Jace Mason, Reagan Mason and Gavin Mason; also numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, December 7th, at 2pm at The First Baptist Church of Kaufman located on 2000 W. Fair St. Kaufman, TX 75142. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Alinea Family Hospice Care: Address: 303 E College St, Terrell, TX 75160 Phone Number: (972) 563-1560.









