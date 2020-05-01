|
Richard H. Nixon
Farmington - Richard H. Nixon was born in Inkster, Michigan on October 20, 1929 to Ward and Edith Nixon. He went to his heavenly home on April 27, 2020. He spent most of his working years at Ford Motor Company in Saline, Michigan.
His greatest loves were his wife and family, the Lord, his church family at Crossroads, eating out at IHOP and Wecks, and sweets.
He was a kind, generous, tender-spirited man who loved children, strangers, and above all, his family.
He had a gentle demeanor and smile that made everyone who knew him love him. His Christlike character, humility and loving kindness were an example to all. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son Rick; his parents Ward and Edith; his siblings Bernadine (Roland) Black, Russell (Muriel) Nixon, Merrit Nixon, Jack (Mary) Nixon, Leora Nixon, and Wilda (Larry) Nelson.
He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Barbara; his daughter-in-law, Kathy Nixon; 3 grandchildren, Seth (Tiffany) Nixon of Farmington, Erica (Jason) Yule of Katy, TX, Jared (Jennifer) Nixon of Farmington; 6 great grandchildren, Bryce Yule, Colter and Henry Nixon, and Natalie, Dominic and Michael Nixon. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly and a host of friends who will greatly miss him.
Richard's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020