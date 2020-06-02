Richard Hogue
1938 - 2020
Lower Fruitland - Sept. 1, 1938 - May 26, 2020. Viewing is on June 4, 2020 at 2pm-3pm at Desert View Funeral Home Shiprock NM. Gravesite prayer/ Burial on June 5, 2020 at 1pm at Kirtland NM Cemetery.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
JUN
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Kirtland NM Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
