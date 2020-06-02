Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Hogue



Lower Fruitland - Sept. 1, 1938 - May 26, 2020. Viewing is on June 4, 2020 at 2pm-3pm at Desert View Funeral Home Shiprock NM. Gravesite prayer/ Burial on June 5, 2020 at 1pm at Kirtland NM Cemetery.









