Richard IrvinFarmington - Richard Irvin was born March 1, 1943, in Hammond, Indiana. In 1951, when Richard was only 8 years old, his parents, Wilbur and Mildred Irvin, decided to move to Farmington, NM., where Wilbur could get relief from his asthma and where Richard (except for brief periods) would spend the rest of his life.Always kind and generous, Richard was liked by all who had the good fortune to know him. He was very sociable and knowledgeable and conversations with Richard were always lively and informative.Richard spent two years in the Army, first serving as a lab technician in Washington, D.C., from 1965 to 1966, and then serving a year in Kaiserslautern, Germany.After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army in 1967, Richard attended UNM, majority in business and receiving his B.B.A in 1970. He then ventured off to Denver where he lived and worked for a couple of years but, in the end, he gravitated back to Farmington where he settled down and operated his tax business for 38 years.Richard loved the Four Corners area for its colorful people and unique history, of which he, himself, was such a big part. He will be missed by all for his quiet, polite and respectful ways. There was nothing Wild West about Richard but, with his keen eye and astute mind, he could recount quite a few amazing real-life stories. There was never a dull moment around Richard. He loved life and was appreciative of all it had to offer.