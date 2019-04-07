Services
Farmington - Richard James "Irish Pat" Meagher, a Veteran in the Air Force, 77, passed away peacefully March 28, 2019. Richard was born to parents Hazel and James Meagher on May 23, 1941 in Fair Haven, Vermont.

Pat was a small business owner and a boilermaker by trade. He traveled to different construction sites across the country including building the Alaska Pipeline. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and enjoyed boating and fishing in his spare time. He was a lifelong member of the "Idle Hour Club" in New York.

Pat is preceded in death by his parents; Hazel and James Meagher, son; Paul Meagher, daughter; Jamie Meagher and sister; Kathleen Dierberger.

He is survived by his loving wife Amy Massirio, step-son; Eric Leef, daughter; Shannon (Pedro) Hernandez, step-daughter; Elizabeth Leef and grandchild; Alex Hernandez.

Richard's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation 804 N Dustin Ave. Farmington, Nm 87401 (505)-325-9611
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2019
