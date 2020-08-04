Richard Lee Emmert Sr.



Farmington - Richard Lee Emmert Sr. "Rick", 62, passed away July 31, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife and children, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.



Rick was born August 6, 1957 to the late Walter and Imogene Emmert. Growing up as the middle of 3 boys, Rick enjoyed playing sports with his brothers. At the age of 9, Rick tragically lost his mother, which set Rick on a rocky path but by his early 20's, he had turned his life around and made the decision to attend New Life Bible College in Cleveland, Tennessee. It was here that he met and married Kathy, his beautiful wife, of 37 years after only a few months of knowing each other.



Rick and Kathy married in Albuquerque, New Mexico on May 27, 1983 at Victory Love Fellowship and brought 10 children into this world. Rick loved and lived for his wife and children. His family was his inspiration and passion. He worked hard and tirelessly to provide a great life for those he loved. Rick was "Papa" to 16 grandchildren who he adored as much as they adored him and he enjoyed every moment he got to spend with them.



In 1995, Rick and Kathy moved from Albuquerque to Farmington so Rick could open and manage Chaparral Materials Inc. It was here that his integrity, witty humor and strong work ethic turned employees and colleagues into lasting friendships. These friendships and the respect of his peers did not end when Rick made a career change to work for Davis Painting and Drywall in 2001. Several years later in 2007, he bought Davis Painting & Drywall. It was here that he ran a successful drywall business until the time of his passing. He wasn't just a great employer but also a great friend to his employees and cared deeply for each of them and their families.



In his free time, Rick enjoyed watching local high school sports with his friends and children, especially his sidekick, Ryan. He loved to rattle off sport statistics and dates that no one else would have ever remembered. He was an avid reader and loved history.



If Rick saw a need, he would not hesitate to try and fill it. He was notorious for always wanting to make sure everyone was fed. It was not uncommon for him to show up with pastries, burritos or BBQ, just to put a smile on his family, friends and employee's faces. Rick will always be remembered for his sweet tooth, big laugh and quirky sense of humor.



Rick truly was a loyal friend to all and always had a big smile and helping hand to offer anyone in need. Despite many challenges in life, Rick was a warrior and pushed forward. His faith and love for God helped him overcome it all. He was a faithful member of the Farmington United Pentecostal Church where he was also a vital asset in their recent building project. To his close friends and family, he will always be "The Man, The Myth, The Legend".



Rick is proceeded in death by is parents, Walter and Imogene Emmert.



Rick is survived by his wife, Kathleen and his children Rebekah Wagner, Brianna Croker (Rodney), Sarah Shorty (Denanuel), Richard Emmert Jr (Kyhlei), Ryan Emmert, Timothy Emmert, Alyssa Emmert, Joshua Emmert, Daniel Emmert (Dylana), and Moriah Emmert. He is also survived by his 16 grandchildren, his two brothers and best friends, Stan Emmert and Doug Emmert (Sheila) as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.



Rick made a great impact on his world around him and will be missed tremendously.



A funeral service will be held at Farmington United Pentecostal Church, 1900 Fairview Ave., on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at 10 o'clock.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store