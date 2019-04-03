|
|
Richard Lee LePlatt
Farmington - February 19, 1929 - March 28, 2019
Richard Lee LePlatt, 90, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home in Farmington. He was born February 19, 1929 in Rocky Ford, Colorado. Funeral services are pending at this time. Richard's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home at 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019