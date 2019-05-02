|
|
Mr. Richard Lee LePlatt passed away March 28, 2019 at his home in Farmington, New Mexico. He was 90 years old. He was born in Rocky Ford, Colorado, February 19, 1929. His parents were Amile and Florence LePlatt. Richard was born on Florence's birthday. He moved with his family to Bayfield, Colorado from Aztec, New Mexico around 1943. He completed his senior year of high school at Durango High School so he could play football there. He played in the State Championship and graduated in 1947. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. Starting in 1953, Richard began work that led to a 35-year career in the oil and gas industry.
He married Ruth Sooter on July 12, 1957 at the Hotchkiss, Colorado home of his older brother Jerome LePlatt. He met Ruth at the Basin Drugstore in Durango, Colorado. They lived in Durango for the next six years and then moved to Green River, Wyoming for Richard's job with El Paso Natural Gas. They lived in Green River for two years before moving to Kemmerer, Wyoming where they lived for the next 30 years. Their only child Pamela Sue LePlatt was born on April 11, 1968 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They were married for 55 years until Ruth's death on May 10, 2013.
After his retirement, they moved to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico for 10 years before relocating to Farmington to be closer to family. On January 1, 2004 their granddaughter, Isabelle Grace Voecks was born and Richard soon became known as "Papa".
Richard loved the outdoors and the Denver Broncos. He was a die hard fan and rarely missed a game on Sunday. Fishing, camping, hunting, watching football were some of his favorite activities. He particularly enjoyed Lake Powell and the Weminuche Wilderness in Colorado.
Richard is survived by his daughter Pam Voecks, son-in-law Dan Voecks and granddaughter Isabelle Voecks of Midland, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. His parents, his wife Ruth LePlatt and his brothers and sisters Elmus LePlatt, Dorothy Dial, Jerome "Bud" LePlatt, Aileen Valentine, Jack LePlatt and Harold LePlatt all preceded him in death.
Services will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 414 N. Allen Ave. in Farmington. Graveside and Military Honors will be at Bayfield, Colorado Cemetery, Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 2, 2019