Richard Oneill
Farmington - Richard Oneill, 79, was called home by his loving savior on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Richard was born on August 18, 1940 in Kansas City, Kansas.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, Milton and Alice Oneill, two step daughters, Tamara Oneill, and Kim Fields.
Richard is survived by his brother Charles Oneill of Kansas City, Kansas, and his daughter, Carol Kenny of Kansas, and his wife Sharron Oneill, Chris Walker, his step son, his step daughter Sandy Swearingen all of Farmington, New Mexico.
Richard Oneill's life was way too complex for regular sized novels, and yes, he wrote a few of those as well. He was raised on the Kansas side of the river of the same name. He went to Turner High School, Kansas City, Kansas; graduated in 1958, and joined the Air Force that same year, serving until 1962, and was honorably discharged. He lived in a lot of places before first moving to Farmington in 1980.
Richard enjoyed the pursuit of some of the most difficult things to find, Bigfoot, UFO's and Spanish treasure, just to name a few. He had many tales to tell of these, and some were true.
Richard also enjoyed his right wing politics, very right, in fact, he thought Rush Limbaugh was too liberal. There was no Second Amendment group or Tea Party meeting too far away to attend, He could start a political action committee at the drop of a hat.
He had a number of other interests as well. Not only was Richard an activist, but an actor too; a pastor, a poet, a healer and a helper; an exorcist and an ex-husband. There was never a dull moment around him. To say he was sort of a character would be an understatement.
In his last hours, knowing it was his last day, Richard showed no fear, and was only concerned about his family. He will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at the Aztec Post #614, 201 S Park St, Aztec, NM Saturday, Feb 29, 2020, 10 am to 2 pm. A Memorial fund in the name of Sharron Oneill is set up at Citizens Bank to help with expenses, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020