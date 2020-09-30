Richard "Bobby" Robert Lucero



Bloomfield - Richard "Bobby" Robert Lucero, 56, of Bloomfield, New Mexico passed away abruptly on Friday, September 18, 2020. Bobby was born in Montrose, Colorado to Marian Ruby Lucero and Richard Ralph Joseph Lucero. He enjoyed being around family and friends. Bobby loved hunting, fishing, riding his Harley Davidson, and most of all his team the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was an awesome and wonderful man, he cared for everyone. He will be missed dearly but never forgotten by the lives he touched.



Bobby is preceded in death by his parent; Marian Ruby and Richard Ralph Joseph Lucero, grandmother; Ruby Marie Woodson. He is survived by his fiancé; Michelle Clark, sons; Jay Clark, Michael (Stacy) Martinez and Robert (Monica) Lucero, Brothers; Tony (Lisa) Lucero, Gregory Lucero and Joseph Lucero, Grandkids; Elias Robert Martinez and Gabriella Acosta, Nephews; Jacob (Melodie) Lucero, Emilio Lucero and Bryant Montoya, Niece; Brittni (David) Glumac and various other family and friends.



Services will be held at St. Mary's Church in Bloomfield, New Mexico on Friday, October 2, 2020. Rosary will be held at 10:30 AM, followed by mass at 11:00 AM followed by burial and a dinner.









