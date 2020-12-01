Richard StanleyAztec - Richard Dean Stanley, 56 passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 at his home in Aztec, NM surrounded by his family. He fought a long intense battle over the last six months, his faith and strength never wavering.Rick was born on December 12, 1963 in Farmington, NM to Joe and Lynn Stanley.Rick is survived by his parents; wife - Paulette Boucher Stanley; children - Crystal Kinne, Hillary Hubbell, Zane (Hannah) Williams, Jake Williams, Lane Williams; four beautiful grandchildren - River Dean, Ridge Ryan, Canyon Luke, and Ava Alene; siblings - Randy (Roxanne) Stanley; his "baby sister" Rebecca (Matthew) Flack. Rick was more than just an Uncle to his nieces and nephews, they were treated like they were his own children: Liz (Tyler) Offerle; Ben (Kim) Stanley; Amanda (Isaac) Billings; Shay (Tim) Brusin; Tyler (Alison) Flack; Jacob (Shelby) Flack; and Cadan Flack.Rick began his career in the oilfield at a very early age working for various companies throughout the United States. His work had sent him to Montana where he met and married his "pretty little bride" Paulette Boucher on February 23, 2002.Rick's career with BP began in 2005 and over the years he became the Construction Team Leader. He became a mentor to so many within BP and was known to some as "Papa Rick". He was a true leader in that he never asked anyone to do something he wasn't willing to do himself. He was passionate about his work and was always concerned for his people's health and safety on the job. He was a man of honor and was respected by many of his colleagues. Anyone who knew Rick knew he always had a funny story to tell. He will be remembered for his many "Rickisms" that brought smiles to our faces.Rick was a loving man. He would put everyone else's needs before his own and would always help out a stranger (or animal) in need. He truly had the biggest heart. Rick saw the beauty in all things from beautiful mornings, animals, flowers, and the sunrises/sunsets. He loved to take pictures and send them in a "Good Morning" text. Rick loved the outdoors, riding his Harley, traveling, and spending time with his family. He treasured the time spent playing with his grandkids. He was always thankful for the day he had been given. As Rick always said as he left for work, "I LOVE YOU, If I don't see you tonight, I'll see you on the other side."Due to the pandemic and government restrictions, we will be holding a private memorial service for immediate family on December 12, 2020. We will be providing a zoom link if you would like to watch, please contact Becky Flack at (505) 330-0604 for information.