Richard Stevens Grant died on July 2, 2020. He was a beloved father, husband, brother and uncle. He was born January 30, 1945 to Francis and Arlene Grant in Williamstown Massachusetts and graduated from Northeastern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. After spending most of his life on the East Coast Richard spent his last few years living in New Mexico with his wife; near his son and daughter where they enjoyed many outdoor activities such as hiking and skiing in nearby Colorado. He is survived by his wife Tina, his brother Owen, his son Jeff and daughter Kimberly. Those who knew him admired his utmost desire to help others and will be eternally grateful for his presence in their lives.









