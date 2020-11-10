1/1
Rickey Dewayne Hurford
Rickey Dewayne Hurford

Rickey Dewayne Hurford, 67 passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in Midland, TX. Rickey D Hurford was born in Dallas, TX to Connie Alonzo Hurford and Barbra Ann Lee and raised by Normalyn G. Hurford. He graduated from Durango High School in 1972. He married Debra Diane Goodwin 1972 to 1996. He was in the United States Army Signal Corps from 1973 to 1976.

Rickey D. Hurford is survived by his sons Brody D Hurford (Debi), Gerome A. Hurford (Ancella), 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 3 brothers and 3 wild women.

The family would like to express their ever-loving gratitude to Kelly Wright of Midland, TX for all that you do and all that you have done.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland, Texas. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
