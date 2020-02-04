Services
Rita V. Merrion

Dec. 15, 1932 - Feb. 1, 2020

Rita V. Merrion, 87, of Farmington passed away Feb. 1, 2020 in Farmington. She was born Dec. 15, 1932 in Las Animas, CO to Fred and Josephine Van Meter.

She is survived by her five children, T. Greg Merrion and wife, Susan, of Farmington, Mike Merrion and wife, Jill, of Scottsdale, Mark Merrion, of Aztec, Neil Merrion and wife, Patti, of Farmington, and Anne Merrion of Phoenix; ten grandchildren, Britta Bleichrodt (Andrew), Ryan, Samantha (fiancé, Jeff Higgins), Tori (fiancé, Ryan Thomas Walsh), Sara Lyn, Hannah, Molly, Ned, and Eliza Merrion, and Holly Sandoval; and three great-grandchildren, Lucia and Rita Bleichrodt, and Makena Hutton.

Rosary will be recited at 9 AM on Friday, February 7th and will be followed by the eulogy at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 414 N. Allen Ave. in Farmington.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 AM on Friday, February 7th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Tim Farrell as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart School Foundation, 414 N. Allen Ave. in Farmington.

Arrangements are with Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache St. in Farmington. 505-325-2211.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020
