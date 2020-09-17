River Samuel Swift



It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our son, grandson, uncle, cousin, and friend River Samuel Swift. Born November 11, 2005 died September 10, 2020 from causes associated with teenage depression. River was the light of our lives but fell to the darkness of our times.



River was an active in Silhouette Shooting Sports and many outdoor activities. River loved fishing, boating, ATV's, Tractors and anything to get outside as in working around the yard, and his pets.



River is survived by his parents, Mary Elizabeth Nash Jones and Russell Jones, Father Jimmy Swift, Aunt Aleta Moberg, Brothers Jimmy (J.R.) and Seth, Sisters Mekayla, Taylor, Shianne and Jenna. Grand Parents Jeff & Jody Nash, Jesse and Mary Layton, and Gayle Wright, and Uncle to Noah, and many other family members. Our family humbly requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the River Swift Memorial Fund at Vectra Bank.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store