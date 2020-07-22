Robert E. Anderson
Farmington - Robert E. Anderson, 92, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away on July 10, 2020. Bob was born on November 18, 1927 in Ansley, Nebraska to Leo and Blanche Anderson.
Robert was the oldest of 11 children, 6 girls and 5 boys. He grew up in Ansley and enlisted in the Navy at the age of 18 years old. He served 19 months with an honorable discharge. Soon after his discharge he started working as a lineman climbing utility poles for a lifetime career until retiring from the City of Farmington in 1986.
He met the love of his life, Janet Schwaderer in 1949. On August 22, 1952 they were united in marriage in Loup City NE. They did a lot of traveling and moved around with Robert's job all around the country finally settling in Farmington in 1959.
Bob and Janet did everything together. They traveled several places with their motorhome. They were also in a club that kept them busy known as miners and prospectors. He also enjoyed tinkering with things and making good use of everyday he was on earth. Both enjoyed playing cards with friends and also visiting the casinos. All his neighborhood friends will miss seeing their ol' friend Bob riding his vintage tractor, the envy of the neighborhood, but most of all will miss his friendship.
Robert is survived by Janet, his wife of 67 years; 3 sisters, Donna and Betty, both of Grand Island, NE and Mary of Kansas; and brother Theo of Wood River Nebraska. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Blanche Anderson, Sisters Roberta, Emma and Cleo, three brothers Vernon, Ival and Keith.
Bob's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com
.