Robert E. Gay Sr., of Farmington, NM passed away on Sunday February 10, 2019. Bob was born on July 2, 1936 in Farmington, NM to Jerome Donald Gay and Mildred Deibler Gay. Bob had multiple careers in Farmington including A Rainbo bread route, running Sizzling Sams, coordinator at PNM ,and running a 7 2 11 on East main in Farmington. Bob was a very devoted man of God!
Bob is survived by his loving wife Faye Gay, sons Rob Gay and wife Carmie, Mike Gay and wife Joanie and Berry Gay and wife Michelle. Bob is also survived by 6 incredible grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, with another great-grandchild on the way! Bob is proceeded in death by his parents, Jerome and Mildred Gay, his brother Jerry Gay and sister Alice Brescia.
A memorial service will be held Saturday February 16, 2019 @10:00 am at First Baptist Church of Farmington, 511 W. Arrington St. Farmington, NM 87401
Bob is in the care of Cope Memorial Chapel; 404 W. Arrington St. Farmington, NM 87401 505-327-5142
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 13, 2019