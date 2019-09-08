|
Robert Eldon Hokom
Farmington - On August 31, 219, Robert Hokom died at the age of 76. The son of Lowell and Bertha Hokom, he grew up on a farm in Nebraska with his sister Delores and his brothers Marvin and Ronald. After attending a one room school house and Lodgepole High School, he attended Kearney State Teachers College studying History and English. He continued his education at Montana State University, where he received a Doctorate in Education. In 1976, he married Karen Coffey and they had two children Emily (Bjorn Baal) and Rachel (Travis Morrison), and three grandchildren, Ymain, Thiago, and Zander Baal. He enjoyed fishing, his dogs, reading, puzzles, writing, gardening and football. More than anything else, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, as well as his siblings and their families - playing pinochle and anagrams, sharing stories and traveling.
At his request, there will be no service. Donations in his memory can be made directly to Farmington Animal Shelter.
Robert's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral and Cremation, 804 N. Dustin Ave., 505-325-9611. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019