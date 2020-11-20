1/1
Robert Frank
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Frank

Beclabito - Robert Frank, 73 of Beclabito, New Mexico passed from this life Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Beclabito, New Mexico. He was born October 1, 1947 at Shiprock, New Mexico.

His clan was Hask'aahadzohi, born of Tachii'nii clan, maternal grandfather's clan was Tl'izitani and paternal grandmother was Bitahnii clan.

He was preceded in death by his parents Betty Belin & Jim Frank, Sr.; his maternal grandparents: Tl'izilani bi Asdzaa (Maxine Manygoat) and Tl'izilani, his paternal grandparents: Frank & Maggie Todacheene; his sisters: Juanita P Jones and Jane Mark; and brothers: James Frank, Benjamin Frank and Wallace J. Frank.

He is survived by his sisters Peggy J Singer, Mesine Frank; and brothers Jim Frank, Jr. and Thomas Frank.

Pallbearers will be Charleston Jones, Aldwin Kee, Myron Kee, Kelsey Sells and Errol Singer. Honorary pallbearers will be Peggy J. Singer, Mesine Frank, Jim Frank, Jr. and Thomas Frank.

Graveside service and interment will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020 at Kirtland/Fruitland, New Mexico.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved