Robert Frank



Beclabito - Robert Frank, 73 of Beclabito, New Mexico passed from this life Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Beclabito, New Mexico. He was born October 1, 1947 at Shiprock, New Mexico.



His clan was Hask'aahadzohi, born of Tachii'nii clan, maternal grandfather's clan was Tl'izitani and paternal grandmother was Bitahnii clan.



He was preceded in death by his parents Betty Belin & Jim Frank, Sr.; his maternal grandparents: Tl'izilani bi Asdzaa (Maxine Manygoat) and Tl'izilani, his paternal grandparents: Frank & Maggie Todacheene; his sisters: Juanita P Jones and Jane Mark; and brothers: James Frank, Benjamin Frank and Wallace J. Frank.



He is survived by his sisters Peggy J Singer, Mesine Frank; and brothers Jim Frank, Jr. and Thomas Frank.



Pallbearers will be Charleston Jones, Aldwin Kee, Myron Kee, Kelsey Sells and Errol Singer. Honorary pallbearers will be Peggy J. Singer, Mesine Frank, Jim Frank, Jr. and Thomas Frank.



Graveside service and interment will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020 at Kirtland/Fruitland, New Mexico.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store