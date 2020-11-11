Robert Grant Markham



On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, Robert Grant Markham passed away at the age of 90. Grant was the eldest of three. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harrie B. "Rusty" Markham Jr. He is survived by his sister Janet Gustafson. He is survived by wife of 58 years, Nancy, and their three sons, Ron, Don, and Gary. He is also survived by children from his first wife, Tony, Christine, Mark, and Paul. Grant and Nancy drove across the U.S. in a VW bug to trade the cold winters of Michigan for the beautiful Land of Enchantment where Grant pursued his love of reporting on local news. Grant was deeply touched by Thomas Merton and passed that deep contemplative view of the world around him to his children in their many trips into the La Plata mountains and geologic wonders of the San Juan Basin. Grant had a special place in his heart for morning coffee with close friends which was a ritual over decades. At home he cherished time with his family, and took great delight in bringing the family together around backyard barbecues, and where most of all, he was devoted beyond measure to the love of his life, Nancy. A funeral mass will be held Monday 11/16. We ask that you keep Grant and his family in your prayers on that day and respect their wish for privacy.









