Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Robert Henry "Bob" Eshom


Albuquerque - Robert "Bob" Henry Eshom, 83, died March 16, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. Bob was born on January 5, 1936 in Carrizozo, NM to Robert L. Eshom and Maude Fritz Eshom. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Peggy Carroll, one grandchild, and one great grandchild. He is survived by his wife Mary Pittman Eshom, daughters Cindy Gerstler, Debra (Denver) Clelland, Sadie (Danny) Shelton, Robert (Amanda) Eshom, 13 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

The family will hold services in Capitan, NM on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Following the funeral mass there will be a graveside blessing at the Fritz Family Cemetary on US 380 mm 107. There will be a reception at the Capitan Village hall following the services.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019
