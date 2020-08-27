Robert Jacquez



La Plata - Robert Jacquez, 78, passed from this life on August 27, 2020 in La Plata, New Mexico.



He was born to Higinia Chavez and Fermin Jacquez on April 14, 1942 in Gallina, New Mexico. He moved to Aztec in 1950, and married Connie Loch in 1964. He was a General Contractor for 30 years.



Robert is survived by his loving wife Connie, sons; Robert Steven and Rob (Lori) Jacquez, Grandchildren; Emmalee of Provo, Utah Ben, Logan, Christian and Luke. Brothers; Abe(Katie), Joe(Liz), Zeb, Gilbert(Patty), sisters; Cordy (Don) Gammon of Carmen, IL and Helen (Bob) Trujillo.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Wilfred(Lucy), sisters; Rosie Jacquez, Rebecca Trujillo and Leroy Jacquez.



A celebration of life will take place at a later time.









