1/2
Robert Jacquez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Jacquez

La Plata - Robert Jacquez, 78, passed from this life on August 27, 2020 in La Plata, New Mexico.

He was born to Higinia Chavez and Fermin Jacquez on April 14, 1942 in Gallina, New Mexico. He moved to Aztec in 1950, and married Connie Loch in 1964. He was a General Contractor for 30 years.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Connie, sons; Robert Steven and Rob (Lori) Jacquez, Grandchildren; Emmalee of Provo, Utah Ben, Logan, Christian and Luke. Brothers; Abe(Katie), Joe(Liz), Zeb(Cartolla), Gilbert(Patty), sisters; Cordy (Don) Gammon of Carmen, IL and Helen (Bob) Trujillo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Wilfred(Lucy), sisters; Rosie Jacquez, Rebecca Trujillo and Leroy Jacquez.

A celebration of life will take place at a later time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved