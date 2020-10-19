Robert (Bob) Johnston
Aztec - Bob, at the age of 87 lost his fight with cancer on October 15, 2020, at his home in Aztec. He was born in Shamrock, Texas on August 5, 1933 to Fain and Bonnie Johnston. He graduated from High School in Eunice, New Mexico in 1951. He was drafted during the Korean War and served in the U.S. Army in Germany for two years. He married the love of his life, Janice Marie Atchison on January 28, 1957 in Albuquerque, New Mexico between college semesters. Bob worked for Ray L. Atchison Construction for 20 years, building roads and highways. Bob and Jan owned and operated the Pick Bar Ranch in Bayfield, Colorado for 15 years, raising horses, cattle, and timothy hay. Bob served on the Aztec Planning and Zoning for six years, and also served on the Aztec School Board of Education for seven years.
Bob loved to hunt, fish, and was an avid bowler. His happiest moments were bowling with his adult sons in local leagues, state and national tournaments. He and Jan never tired of the time spent at the bowling alley watching theirs sons bowl, but most important was his love for his wife of 63 plus years and his sons, Raymond and John.
Bob is survived by his wife, Janice of Aztec, and sons, Raymond (Wanda) and John (Kristie) of Aztec, New Mexico, his brother Mack Johnston of Pismo Beach, California, and his loving Nieces and Nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Carolyn Giovanini, and sister Doris Taylor of Roswell, New Mexico. He is also preceded in death by their infant son Daniel Wayne Johnston and newborn baby daughter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aztec Museum 125 N Main St, Aztec, NM 87410, or a charity of your choice
. A private family graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens.
Bob is in the care of Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington.