Robert Lee Batley, Jr.
Farmington - Robert Lee (Bob) Batley, Jr. was born to Nora and Robert Lee Batley, Sr. on August 4, 1927 in Leroy, Alabama. He was the next to oldest of twelve children.
Bob left home immediately after high school graduation. He lived briefly in Mobile, Alabama before being drafted into the United States Army in 1945. He was in basic training at Ft. Lee, Virginia and then was ordered to report to an address in Santa Fe, NM. Los Alamos Laboratory was still a secret installation, so Bob and the other soldiers were on the bus before they were told where they were going. Bob served in several positions at Los Alamos during the time it was being turned over to civilian control including MP, fireman, quartermaster, and postal worker. He was sent back to Ft. Lee in 1951 where he attended typewriter repair school. He was also stationed at Sandia Base, White Sands and Eniwetok Atoll during Operations Sandstone and Greenhouse atomic testing.
Bob met the love of his life, Troyetta King Batley, at a USO picnic while stationed at Los Alamos. They eloped on April 9, 1949 as Troyetta was still a student nurse and not allowed to marry. They followed this up with a public wedding on June 11, 1949 in Farmington, NM. Bob and Troyetta were a team in every good sense of the word for 65 years and raised five daughters.
After the military, Bob and his business partner, Don Barnes, purchased Office Supply and Service Company in Farmington, NM. Office Supply was truly a family business with Troyetta and the daughters working there at various times.
Bob served our community in many ways. He was very active in the Elks Lodge and served as State President of the Elks Association. He was also was a member of Kiwanis. He served on the board of San Juan Regional Medical Center Corporation from 1986-1991. Bob was a San Juan County Commissioner in the early 1980's.
Bob was a member of First United Methodist Church (Riverstone). He will be remembered for serving on numerous committees, the Methodist Foundation, and ushering for six decades.
After selling Office Supply and retiring, Bob immersed himself in volunteer work. He was a member of the SJRMC Auxiliary and volunteered in the gift store. He volunteered at the Farmington Museum and the Free Store. Even after being admitted to Life Care, he insisted he needed a volunteer job and established a welcome desk for visitors to the facility. Bob was honored as the 2009 Farmington Chamber of Commerce Humanitarian of the Year and Senior Volunteer of the Year in 2012 and 2014.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved Troyetta, daughter Kathy Batley Dale, and granddaughter Sara Ward. He is survived by daughters Betty (Sam) Ward, Mary Rogers, Judy Castleberry, and Bobbie (Billy) Batley Stevens. There are eight surviving grandchildren: Sonja Ward, Shane (Leslie) Ward, Jymi Rogers, Jessie (Dacia) Rogers, Adam Milner, Aren Castleberry, Kali Wilson, and Natalie Stevens, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.
Bob will be remembered for the impact he had on his family and his community. He had a contagious smile, a mischievous twinkle in his eye and a love for people and stories that will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial donations may be made to the Elks Scholarship Fund and the Farmington Museum Foundation. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Bob's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020